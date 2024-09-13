Inowize and Landmark Partner on New Locations

Inowize and Landmark Group recently collaborated to bring Inowize’s QBIX attraction to six high-profile locations in the Middle East and India.
QBIX, the 6-player immersive gaming room, was installed by Landmark Group at two FunCity location in India, in the United Arab Emirates at Yas Mall, Dalma Mall and Bawadi Mall, and at the Gate Mall in Kuwait.
“We’re thrilled to expand QBIX to six new Landmark Group locations,” said Stefan Murariu, head of sales at Inowize. “Landmark’s reputation for excellence in family entertainment aligns perfectly with QBIX’s goal of delivering unforgettable, immersive gaming experiences. This partnership expands QBIX’s reach and reaffirms its position as a top choice for leisure and entertainment venues worldwide.”