Industry’s Warren Asing Suffers Home Loss in Fire

Bob Cooney reported in a recent Inside VR newsletter that his friend and industry long-timer Warren Asing of Fun Factory lost his home in a recent fire. It was where he lived for nearly 20 years.

He told Cooney: “We lost everything. Even our two new cars – gone. Our phones were melted. My kids went back and found some photos. I had never seen them before. All those memories… they’ll have to remain in our hearts.”

Warren’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help them navigate this transition as they navigate insurance and rebuilding.