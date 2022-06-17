Industry Vets Meet with Industry Icon Jerry Marcus

Elaut’s Tony Maniscalco recently shared that he and fellow industry vets Dave Drouillard and Scott Lippman had a lunch with 92-year-old coin-op icon Jerry Marcus.

Marcus is a past winner of the AAMA Lifetime Achievement Award and has been in manufacturing (Atari, Rowe and Chi-Coin), distribution (Atlas Chicago) and operating (Dandy Amusement). He retired back in 2012.

“I am happy to report that Jerry is sharp as ever and regaled us in old-school coin-op stories from back in the day – his recall was like it was yesterday,” Maniscalco said. “Aside from mobility issues, Jerry is doing great and Denise, his wife of 46 years, is also doing marvelous. Our industry is getting older and guys like Jerry are our only links to the past – hopefully we have him for many more years to come.”