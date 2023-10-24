Industry Vet Nick DiMatteo Joins Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment Group, the New Jersey-based LBE and FEC consultant, recently announced that Nick DiMatteo has been added to their executive team.

“I have admired Nick for his integrity, passion for the industry and innovative, data-driven thinking for several years,” said Howard McAuliffe, Pinnacle’s executive vice president. “We are thrilled to have him join our team as we work to expand and continuously improve Pinnacle.”

DiMatteo started off in the industry nearly 25 years ago with Namco Cybertainment. He’s also spent time with TriCorp Amusement (now part of Player One) and Dave & Buster’s.

“While I am grateful to join an organization with so many years of experience, I am most excited to be part of a team that prides itself on operating with a high level of integrity, and that operates as good stewards in our industry,” DiMatteo added.

You can learn more about the company at www.grouppinnacle.com.