Industry Takes a Break

LAI Games, Apple Industries, ICE and AAMA were among the industry companies and associations to send out messages of “Happy Holidays” this week. Like many of us, they’ll be taking a pause for the season.

LAI noted they’ll be closed at noon on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 and closed entirely on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1; their parts web store remains open 24/7.

Apple Industries is looking ahead to 2024 during their break, anticipating “even more exciting technological advancements and continuous growth within our professional community.”

ICE shared that their main office (sales, accounting, inventory, production and shipping) will be closed from Dec. 25-Jan. 2. Their parts and service hours will be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 during that period. Normal business hours will resume Jan. 2.

The team over at AAMA will close their office through Jan. 2. “Upon our return in the new year, we look forward to reconnecting and channeling our collective energy into furthering the mission of our association,” they stated.