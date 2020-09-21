Industry Supports Mental Health Awareness with 5K Charity Run

Trending
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Though it had to be done “virtually” due to large gathering restrictions in New Jersey, a 5K Charity Race spearheaded by Alpha-Omega’s Joseph Camarota still raised $17,000 for MindingYourMind.org, a mental health awareness group.

The race team (from left) of Jennifer Camarota, Brijesh Patel, Joseph Camarota, Parul Patel and Terri Beckner.

Camarota reported donations from industry players like Sega, Coastal Amusements, UNIS, Bay Tek Entertainment, Apple Industries, Alpha-Omega, and individuals like Jeff Hudson, Debbie Gonzales and Brian Duke. There were more than 250 registrants who participated in the race.

Guy Iacono from MindingYourMind.org and Joseph Camarota.

Learn more about the charity at www.mindingyourmind.org. You can also read more at www.mha5k.org.

