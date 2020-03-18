Industry Message from AAMA, AMOA

The leading amusement industry associations AAMA and AMOA have released a joint message about the coronavirus crisis. They told their members they are in “ongoing communication with our Washington-based lobbyist, Dentons, compiling the latest information on programs the federal government will put in place to assist small businesses like yours.”

They expect to share more information in the coming days. In the meantime, they note: “We strongly urge you to make sure the information you’re consuming related to COVID-19 comes from reliable sources, which should include the Center for Disease Control. Click here to find the latest information directly from the CDC on this outbreak, and the steps you can take to help limit the extent and duration of this pandemic. As more information related to federal aid programs becomes available, we’ll be making it available to all our members.”

If needed, contact AAMA’s EVP Pete Gustafson at 847-290-9088 or [email protected] or AMOA’s EVP Lori Schneider at 815-893-6010 or [email protected].

In other association news, AAMA also announced that its April 7 FEC Connect event in Orlando has been postponed. They’ll be announcing a new summertime date soon.