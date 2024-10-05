Industry Leaders Team Up on Kansas Sports Park

The massive Advent Health Sports Park at Bluhawk in Overland Park, Kan., is set to open this month, thanks in large part to the industry partners that worked with the facility – Intercard, Pinnacle Entertainment Group and Shaffer Distributing.

Intercard’s latest cashless technology will manage the state-of-the-art 200,000-sq.-ft. venue, which is poised to become the premiere venue in the central U.S. for traveling sports teams, tournaments and local youth sports.

An in-house FEC features 6,500 sq. ft. of arcade space and 75 games provided by Shaffer, including an XD Dark Ride simulator from Triotech, 16 total lanes of Brunswick Bowling and a Rollglider aerial ride above the game floor.

Pinnacle Entertainment Group additionally worked on the project. They are the arcade/FEC consultant for The Sports Facilities Companies, which manages Advent Health Sports Park and dozens of others across the country.” This is Pinnacle’s third FEC with them; two more are under construction that’ll also use the Intercard system.