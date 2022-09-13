Industry Icon Al Kress Passes On

Al Kress has died at age 80 of pneumonia following a bad fall at his home in Jupiter, Fla., in late August. That fall resulted in very serious injuries which brought him to the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center where he passed away on Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022, surrounded by loving family members.

As his friend and Jupiter, Fla., neighbor Paul Jacobs said when we got him on the phone: “Al was one of those rare guys who checked all the boxes in this business…manufacturer, distributor and operator. He sure had a ton of ambition!” We’d like to add at least one more box, association work, since he once served as president of the AAMA.

Funeral services will take place this Friday, Sept. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Christopher Church in Hobe Sound. A celebration of life will run Sunday, beginning at noon, at the Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center in Jupiter.

A more complete story and photos of Al’s long coin-op career will appear in our October issue.