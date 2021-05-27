Industry Groups Create “Cool Fun Jobs” Initiative

Four industry associations including AAMA recently collaborated on the Cool Fun Jobs project, a hiring initiative to address a pressing need across the entire attractions industry. Learn more at www.coolfunjobs.com .

The idea for the website came from a conversation that took place during one of TrainerTainment’s Peer Talk meetings, which began shortly after the Covid shutdown. The concept started off as a single hiring event but evolved into a year-round platform. Staff turnover in entertainment centers, they say, is like that of restaurants; they’re always looking for frontline team members.