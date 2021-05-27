Industry Groups Create “Cool Fun Jobs” Initiative

Four industry associations including AAMA recently collaborated on the Cool Fun Jobs project, a hiring initiative to address a pressing need across the entire attractions industry. Learn more at www.coolfunjobs.com.
The idea for the website came from a conversation that took place during one of TrainerTainment’s Peer Talk meetings, which began shortly after the Covid shutdown. The concept started off as a single hiring event but evolved into a year-round platform. Staff turnover in entertainment centers, they say, is like that of restaurants; they’re always looking for frontline team members.
TrainerTainment’s COO Candi Kelley, Sheryl Bindelglass of Sheryl Golf, Don Marshall of Marshall Productions, Rob Davy of Laser City and Alex Ritschdorff and Pete Gustafson of AAMA both led the website’s creation.
AAMA also worked with the International Assn. of Trampoline Parks, the Roller Skating Assn. and the World Waterpark Assn.