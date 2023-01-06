Industry at EAG Expo This Week in London

EAG Expo 2023 will be held Jan. 10-12 at the ExCeL London. Organizers report that the show will have about 75 exhibitors in their 40,000 sq. ft. of exhibition space, including many last-minute editions.

“It’s unusual to have demand for exhibition space so late in the promotional cycle and this combined with the array of product launches and innovations that we understand exhibitors have been saving up in order to unveil at EAG all point toward a real mood of positivity and expectation with businesses at last able to look beyond Covid and plan for the future,” said EAG Chairman Martin Burlin.

Among the companies exhibiting are:

TouchMagix (booth #50) – They’ll be showing Carnival Cups Crane for the first time in the U.K., as well as Mega Blaster and some of their other popular titles.

LAI Games (booth #60) – They’ll have Angry Birds Coin Crash and Asphalt 9 Legends Arcade Simulator on display.

Digital Centre (booth #156) – They’ll be in their U.K. distributor Electrocoin’s booth showing off three different photo booths, including the Smile’n’Stick, Coolest Mirror Photo Booth and Revolution.

See the full list of exhibitors at www.eagexpo.com.