Indoor Theme Park Coming to Quad Cities

Bettendorf, Iowa, will have a new indoor theme park opening later this fall. The venue will have go-karts, mini-golf, bowling and laser tag, in addition to a restaurant and bar area, according to Our Quad Cities.

This will be the sixth location for Jester Family Entertainment Center, which will go into a space formerly occupied by a grocery store and department store. Owners and brothers Jeff, Steve and Terry first opened up shop in Lexington, Ky.

Construction is expected to begin soon at the new Iowa facility. Learn more at www.jesterfec.com.