Indoor Recreation, Entertainment Continues in Some Oregon Counties

Lane County was among those in Oregon that recently dropped down to the state’s “High Risk” level for Covid-19, meaning indoor recreation and entertainment facilities could resume operations with restrictions.

According to KMTR, Eugene’s Emerald Lanes is one of them – happy to reopen as of Feb. 26. Such venues can open at 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer. That means 50 people is the max for Emerald Lanes.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to bowling,” said the bowling alley’s Ben Smith. “We’re spacing everybody out, making sure masks are available, and sanitizing all bowling balls and shoes – making sure it’s sanitary and making sure everybody has a wonderful time and enjoys bowling.” Groups of up to six people are allowed. Learn more at www.emeraldlanesoregon.com.