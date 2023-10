Par Planet opened this month in Marquette, Mich., according to WLUC. The indoor mini-golf course features 18 holes of blacklight entertainment.

The space-themed mini-golf course is owned by Jamie Pagent, whose mini-golf holes feature an alien abduction story.

Tee times can be booked up to two months in advance up until one hour before you want to play. Book today or learn more about the business’s party packages at www.parplanet.com.