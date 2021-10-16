Indoor Go-Kart Track Opens in Bluffton, S.C.

K-1 Speed recently opened a location in Bluffton, S.C. The go-kart biz opened its first location in 2003 and has 55 franchise locations in North and South America, Asia and Europe.

Located in the city’s former Stein Mart building, the newest attraction was a $3 million investment, according to the Island Packet. Owner Paul McBride said the “small market” was already showing promise.

“Our opening weekend was the largest of their stores ever as far as first weekend sales, even on Monday,” McBride said.“I own many businesses and have gone through this process from start to finish with development and (the town council) were phenomenal because they recognized a need.” Learn more at www.k1speed.com.