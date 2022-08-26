Indoor Go-Kart Track Opening in New Jersey

A massive indoor go-kart track dubbed “the world’s largest” will open at Supercharged Entertainment. According to Philly Voice, the business has an existing complex in Wrentham, Mass., and is putting the finishing touches on their New Jersey location now.

The new venue will additionally have a 140-game arcade, axe throwing, a Drop & Twist tower, bumper cars and much more. The multi-level track has 10 elevation changes; the track’s surface was completed this month and is 28% larger than their other one.

Learn more at www.superchargedracing.com.