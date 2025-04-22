Close Menu
Indoor Bounce House Opens in Mesa, Arizona

The FunBox chain of bounce parks recently opened its first location in Arizona, according to previous reporting by The Arizona Republic.

For guests, there’s bouncing and a lot more at the venue. Attractions at the park include obstacle courses, a climbing wall, arcade games and cotton candy machines (sweet!). FunBox, headquartered in California, claims to operate the “world’s biggest bounce park.”

The Mesa-based bounce park held its opening day on March 21, planting the FunBox flag in its ninth state so far.

