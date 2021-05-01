Indiana Bowling Alley Gutted for Renovation

A 50-year-old bowling alley in Fort Wayne, Ind., has been gutted and work recently began to renovate the entire facility.

According to WANE, MVP Lanes is expected to open this summer in the building that was previously known as Wayne Recreation and Kingpins. The project has been undertaken by Mark Johnston and Austin Brunner, who both have bowling experience in the city. (Johnston recently renovated Little Turtle Hillcrest into Thunderbowl.)

The new MVP Lanes will feature bowling and a bar area, and the business will partner with PBA bowler Wes Malott, who will operate their pro shop and a training academy featuring a coaching staff and specialized equipment.

“Everybody talks about what Wayne Rec and Kingpins used to be and how excited they are to have this place back and to be able to come back here and live old memories,” Brunner said. “It’s super awesome to have that kind of support in the community already without having anything established. You can show them pictures and run them through what it’s going to look like. Ultimately it’s the trust factor of what we’re doing and our names that are going to provide something good for the community and the bowlers.”

Stay up-to-date on the bowling venture at www.mvplanes.com.