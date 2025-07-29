Incredivend Installs Skittles Machine at History Museum

Incredivend’s Skittles Remix Digital Kiosk is now available at the famed American Museum of Natural History in New York City, the company recently reported.

The company was founded in Walled Lake, Michigan, in 2021 by Howard Rubin. Their kiosks can be found in all sorts of high-traffic venues throughout the United States.

Offering easy setup and service, Incredivend boasts that their kiosks drive additional revenue by letting customers customize their candy blend. (The Skittles brand, they boast, is also the top-selling non-chocolate candy in the country.)

Visit www.incredivend.com to learn more about getting your own machine.