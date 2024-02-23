Incredible Technologies Will Debut “Score IT” at Expo

Golden Tee Golf creator Incredible Technologies says it will debut a new user-friendly data collection tool called Score IT at Amusement Expo. They say the tool will help operators generate contests, manage their routes and increase customer retention.

Score IT is a web-based software application that gives operators access to gameplay statistics and parameters across all IT cabinets; the tech was inspired by its predecessor, FACTS.

“We saw just how powerful FACTS could be from our customers, and we wanted to double down on its success and staying power,” said Adam Kramer, president of the amusement division at Incredible Technologies. “Our goal was to make it easier to use, easier to understand and more accessible. With the launch of Score IT, we’re very excited to bring these tools to an expanded audience.”

IT says from holes-in-one to longest drives, Score IT will be able to track every shot of every player who plays an online game on one of their cabinets. It will be launched on Golden Tee, which this year is celebrating its 35th anniversary, and will be added to Silver Strike Bowling shortly after. Learn more at www.itsgames.com.