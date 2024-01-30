Incredible Technologies Releases Mobile Game Cuddle Crisis

Cuddle Crisis, the latest mobile game title from Incredible Technologies, was recently released to Apple and Android devices.

“We have a long history of entertaining and engaging players, and we believe Cuddle Crisis is an exciting new spin on our roots,” said John Noble, vice president of mobile development. “The game is fun, easy to play and a joy to master.”

Cuddle Crisis puts players into the “Cuddleverse,” which they’re tasked at protecting as a “colorful cast of cuties” – the Nuggets – battle it out against “waves of menacing meanies.” Learn more about the colorful world on the App Store or Google Play or follow @CuddleCrisis on social media.