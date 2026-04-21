Incredible Technologies Now Shipping Silver Strike

Silver Strike Bowling: League Night is officially online with hundreds of units now shipping from IT’s Chicagoland headquarters, the company reports.

Just before the rollout, the game earned an Operator’s Choice Award from AMOA at the recent Amusement Expo. “We were truly honored to receive this award,” said Adam Kramer, the president of IT’s amusement division. “From day one, our focus was on delivering a game that puts both operators and players first, and it’s been thrilling to see our customers recognize our efforts.”

The game has been on test in select locations this past month, including with operators Greg Trent of Beyer & Brown and Shawn Dean of Superior Vending. Both reported positive results.

“Testing Silver Strike: League Night has been an amazing success,” Trent said. “The players really enjoy this new product and transitioning them from the original Silver Strike Bowling to the new version has been seamless.”

Dean noted: “We put League Night in a true test location, not our top location, and it is producing top location numbers for us. Needless to say, we are extremely encouraged by the results.”

Connect with a sales rep today at www.amusement.itsgames.com or call 847-870-7027.