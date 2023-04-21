Incredible Technologies Introduces Target Rush

Incredible Technologies has announced Target Rush, a brand-new game mode that’ll be a part of the 2023-24 update of Golden Tee PGA TOUR machines.

The company said the mode allows players to compete for the most points by hitting their target as much as possible in the 60 seconds allotted.

“Our attention spans have changed,” explained Adam Kramer, president of the amusement division at Incredible Technologies. “While Golden Tee’s core mode will always be 18-hole games, we see a tremendous opportunity to try something different. We’ve built a game mode that taps into the most exciting aspect of every round.”

Click here to see the teaser video or visit www.itsgames.com for additional info.