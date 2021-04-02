Incredible Technologies Golden Tee PGA TOUR Golf – March 2021

“Get It Done With SMART”

SMART Software Debuts New Remote Management System

Leaving 2020 in the rearview mirror, SMART Software says it’s continuing to grow while expanding its software capabilities massively in 2021. A multitude of new features designed to streamline and automate business operations have been built into the platform, and a new focus on integrating SMART Software with other systems operators utilize is also taking shape.

SMART Remote Management System (RMS) is the first completed integration released this year. It started rolling out in February. RMS for ATMs allow users to remotely reboot, change screen and receipt messaging, pull the journal, and get a real-time cash balance of the terminal.

“Prior to that we didn’t have any remote management capabilities with ATM machines,” explained Nate McQuillen, the sales and marketing director for SMART Software. “Regardless of whether you’re a massive operator or a one man show, it’s just a time saver. We all know that most ATM problems can be fixed with a reboot.”

Darren Winfrey at Max Cash noted: “I’ve been using SMART for years and their system has always been able to grow with the needs of my business. I started with simply tracking and forecasting cash loads for my ATMs. Now I’m able to use SMART as a complete component of the entire backend and daily operations by tracking payouts, creating routes and tracking equipment. With new RMS functions, I can handle many simple service calls remotely, including journal reports and system reboots.”

The groundwork for integrations with wireless systems and cashless payment systems has also begun. The SMART mobile application for collections is currently in beta testing and will include an integration with TouchTunes.

On top of that, development has started on SMART Routing. The company says this new feature will include integration with a GPS mapping system that will automatically route your techs to the next collection, ATM load or service call based on distance, priority, hours of operation and traffic patterns.

Automation has been another spotlight for SMART Software in order to save time and improve operational efficiency. One example is the recurring work order feature that auto generates service tickets for preventative maintenance and compliance.

Additionally, an email can be automatically generated and sent to clients when a technician completes a work order on the mobile app, automating the follow up process for SMART’s customers.

The company now has more than 100 clients scattered throughout the United States, Canada and Africa. One of them is Luke Adams of Pioneer Vending, who said, “SMART has been a tremendous tool for my route and helped streamline the flow of information. The software covers everything including collections, service call management, ATM loads, location details, sales leads, machine changes, and all the financial reporting a route operator could ever need.

“The web-based service platform has saved us time and improved our service call management, and the collection software is very easy to use on the route. They have a great group of software engineers who are able to jump in and help if needed. I’m very happy with SMART and appreciate the excellent support they offer.”

SMART says they pride themselves on providing quick, free, unlimited support after sale – something they say is really important to their customers. As Fred Weigel from P&P Amusements boasted, “SMART’s support team is ‘Johnny on the Spot’ on service. You call and don’t get an automated message. You get someone right off the bat. It’s the best and most knowledgeable service we have ever had.”

Continuing to be on the cutting edge of technology while consistently striving to improve internal processes has put SMART Software on the path of success, they say. McQuillen added that the slowdown of business during the pandemic – especially during the early days – allowed the company to focus on development efforts, including SMART RMS.

SMART plans on staying committed to the industries and customers they serve while expanding their footprint across the globe.

As always, you will see them set up at the Amusement Expo, IAAPA, ATMIA, NACS and a multitude of state association conferences and they encourage you to stop by, say hello and let them show you how they can help your business. In the meantime, visit them at www.smart.software.