Incredible Technologies Announces PGA TOUR Agreement

Golden Tee Golf has a new PGA TOUR Edition coming out this spring, featuring real-life courses for the first time in the historic video game franchise’s history. The full story will be in RePlay’s March issue, where manufacturer Incredible Technologies is on the cover.

“We are thrilled to expand the Golden Tee universe and make the PGA TOUR an integral part of a game that millions have enjoyed across the past three decades,” said Elaine Hodgson, president and CEO of Incredible Technologies. “This alliance will offer exciting new ways to play along with innovative technology that will bring the game to new heights.”

Golden Tee PGA TOUR Edition will deliver the game in 4K graphics on a new, state-of-the-art cabinet – complete with a refined control panel, touchscreen and even cupholders. For more information or to preorder, visit www.amusement.itsgames.com.