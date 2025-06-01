Incredible Technologies’ 40th Anniversary – June 2025

The 40-Year Story of Incredible Technologies

From Basement Beginnings to Global Success



In the basement of their suburban Chicago home, with only an ambition to guide them, Elaine Hodgson and Richard Ditton took a leap of faith in 1985 – a leap that would ultimately transform an industry and birth a company that would be thriving 40 years later.

Together, Hodgson and Ditton founded Free Radical Software, the first iteration of a company that would ultimately turn into Incredible Technologies. It was here that the journey to bring millions of people together across the world began.

Like most things, this journey took time. But through radical innovation, bold risks and thoughtful care, the company most recognized for bringing Golden Tee Golf to life found its footing.

Drawing from their early careers in the video game industry, the duo quickly made a name for themselves. Their initial projects included developing pinball software for Data East and consumer video games for platforms like the Apple II, Commodore 64 and Amiga. The company’s talent didn’t go unnoticed. Within six months, they had doubled in size, with their design and development chops in high demand.

As the 1980s rolled on, Free Radical Software took on new forms. The company diversified into a wide range of entertainment technologies, developing operating systems and animated graphics for Brunswick’s BowlerVision, contributing to the groundbreaking BattleTech networked simulator, while also continuing their work with Data East.

A name change to Incredible Technologies was made as the company felt it was pushing the boundaries of what was possible in both amusement and gaming.

Another big turning point came in 1988, when IT designed and manufactured their first coin-operated video game, Capcom Bowling. With its simple gameplay, realistic mechanics, and strong return on investment, Capcom Bowling became a hit among operators and laid the foundation for IT’s presence in bars and taverns across the country. The game’s success ultimately inspired a highly successful spinoff, Coors Light Bowling and a sequel, Strata Bowling.

Building on that success, IT launched a new line of coin-op games under the Strata brand. These titles – Golden Tee Golf, Strata Bowling, HotShots Tennis, Rim Rockin’ Basketball, and others – were aimed squarely at the casual, social player often found in neighborhood taverns. The Strata label also included games designed for the arcade market, such as Time Killers, BloodStorm, and NFL Hard Yardage, showcasing IT’s versatility across genres.

Golden Tee Golf was a happy accident that grew into a behemoth. In 1988, Jim Zielinski, who would go on to become the game’s longtime course designer and still works feverishly on new courses each year, met Larry Hodgson, a programmer with great ambition himself.

At the time, Hodgson was developing a golf simulator. He invited Zielinski to help him along the way. Though the idea was grand and arguably ahead of its time, the technology wasn’t quite there.

At Ditton’s suggestion, the pair reimagined the project as a coin-operated game. That pivot paid off in ways that would change everything. The trackball’s “analog feel,” proven successful with Capcom Bowling, translated perfectly to this new golf experience.

The original Golden Tee was released in 1989 as a JAMMA kit with no dedicated cabinet option, but after a few years of moderately successful titles, it was time to return to golf and build the next generation.

In 1995, IT released Peter Jacobsen’s Golden Tee 3D Golf, and not long after that, IT made one of its most significant breakthroughs – the creation of the International Tourna­ment System (ITS).

This revolutionary platform allowed IT’s coin-op machines to connect to servers for real-time tracking of game and player data. More importantly, it enabled skill-based cash tournaments, which transformed arcade gaming from a local pastime to a national competition.

When the Golden Tee “Fore!” generation was launched in late 1999, and with technology rapidly progressing, ITS evolved into ITNET, a much more powerful tournament backend that not only connected tens of thousands of games across the world together but gave operators the power to run their own in-house tournaments and leagues.

Over the last 30 years, the company says tens of millions of dollars have been awarded through live events and online contests. ITNET continues to connect nearly 40,000 online cabinets to each other every year.

As the years went on, IT continued to innovate. The Strata name was eventually phased out, with newer titles like Golden Tee 3D Golf and World Class Bowling and Silver Strike Bowling proudly bearing the Incredible Technologies name. And through it all, Golden Tee became the undisputed flagship – evolving through six generations, dozens of course updates, and a marathon run that no game has ever matched.

“Golden Tee started out as a passion project – something we hoped would catch on in bars and arcades,” said Larry Hodgson. “We never imagined it would become a franchise with decades of staying power. What’s kept it alive is the balance between competitive fun, player connection, and that satisfying feel of the trackball that’s been there since the very beginning.”

Added Zielinski: “Every time I sit down to design a new course, I think about how to surprise players – how to challenge them, frustrate them a little, and then give them that one great shot they’ll remember. It’s that balance that keeps them coming back. That part never gets old. After all these years, I still get excited thinking about where we are headed next.”

A New Frontier: From the Bar Scene to the Slot Floor

In 2006, Incredible Technologies made a strategic leap into the casino gaming market, developing innovative, ROI-driven video slot games for casinos across North America. Early hits like Crazy Money and King of Bling helped establish IT as a forward-thinking disruptor in a highly competitive industry. The success continued with the launch of the Infinity platform, which brought a new level of style and functionality to slot floors.

Today, IT’s Prism hardware line – featuring the VXP, Element, and Skybox cabinets – showcases the company’s renewed commitment to standing out with bold design and engaging gameplay. With popular themes like Stack Up Pays, Treasure Lock, and new iterations of the Crazy Money franchise, Incredible Technologies has carved out a space as one of the few privately-held casino gaming manufacturers in the U.S.

Their gaming products are now found in casinos across the country, throughout seven Canadian provinces, four major cruise lines, and an expanding footprint in European and international markets.

Under the leadership of longtime IT veterans Adam Kramer (President of Amusements) and Dan Schrementi (President of Gaming), the connection between the company says its two core divisions has never been stronger. Golden Tee now serves as a unifying presence at major casino gaming trade shows, offering operators a unique glimpse into both sides of the IT experience – from its roots in bar-top entertainment to cutting-edge casino slots.

The company says that synergy has also helped Golden Tee establish a new home for its annual World Champion­ship at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, a partnership made possible through the gaming division’s strong relationship with Yaamava’ Resort & Casino and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. This year’s World Championship takes place July 17–20 at Palms’ Greene Street location, and both players and operators are welcome to attend and experience the energy and excitement firsthand.

Looking Back, But Clearly Focused On the Future

“When we started this company from our basement, we were driven by a love of games and a desire to build something truly original,” Elaine Hodgson expressed. “What’s remained constant is our commitment to creativity, innovation and the people who’ve helped bring our ideas to life.

“Looking ahead, we still see endless opportunities to evolve. Whether it’s embracing new technologies, exploring new markets, or finding new ways to entertain, the future of Incredible Technologies is about pushing boundaries while staying true to who we are.”

One such evolution began in 2020, when an idea that started as little more than a joke became a bold new chapter for the Golden Tee legacy. During the Covid-19 pandemic, IT and representatives from Creative Artists Agency (CAA) began exploring how the brand could reach even greater heights. By January 2021, Incredible Technologies and the PGA TOUR announced a long-term licensing partnership that would bring real-life TPC courses to Golden Tee games for the first time.

The result was Golden Tee PGA TOUR Edition – a major leap forward for the franchise, IT said. With modernized cabinets with unmatched tech, upgraded graphics, and refined physics, the new game was a celebration of Golden Tee’s 30-year legacy and a launchpad for the future. Players could now tee off at famous PGA TOUR courses from the comfort of their favorite bar, arcade, or home, all while having over 100 unique Golden Tee course creations that players have come to love over the years.

In 2024, Golden Tee marked its 35th anniversary, an extraordinary milestone in video game history. The game was also inducted into the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame.

Over the decades, the franchise has released more than 50 unique versions, from the original 3D Golf Tourna­ment Edition line to region-specific editions for the U.K. and Austra­lia, as well as console, PC, plug-and-play, and mobile adaptations. With fresh courses and features added annually, Golden Tee has firmly established itself as one of the longest-running and most successful arcade series of all time.

But Incredible Technologies’ ambitions don’t stop with the games. The company has spent recent years working to expand Golden Tee’s brand presence through merchandise and licensing deals.

It has also, in many respects, returned to the very roots that founded the company. Having spent the last few years working on a new innovative arcade platform, Incredible Technolog­ies has major plans in 2025 and beyond – plans they say will bring existing IP and fresh ideas to life – with a modern look at today’s generation of players at the center of new designs.

With a clear vision for the future of coin-op, console, and connected gaming, Incredible Technologies is honoring its legacy while boldly shaping what comes next – staying true to its enduring motto: “It’s all about the game.”