Immersive Arcade Hits Downtown Astoria

Galactix, an immersive arcade and taphouse, just opened in the basement of the M&N Building in downtown Astoria, Oregon.

According to Our Coast, founders Jeremy Towsey-French and Marcus Liotta (pictured above) said the idea is to “escape to someplace new, someplace foreign.” Liotta added, “We wanted to bring the person outside of their day to day and show them a new world.”

Liotta and his wife, Michelle, bought the building a few years ago and restored it. Towsey-French is the owner of nearby Reveille Ciderworks. The arcade features more than 30 cabinets as well as about 12 pinball machines.

They also feature hard cider and craft beers, offering 24 taps. Learn more at www.thegalactix.com.