Illinois’ Volcano Falls Reopens Outdoor Attractions

The theme park Volcano Falls in Loves Park, Ill., reopened in late May, but only with its outdoor activities like mini-golf, batting cages and go-karts available.

Guests at the facility are required to practice social distancing and wear masks, and staff will regularly clean equipment, reports WTVO. You can visit www.volcanofalls.com to learn more, or call 815-282-2100 to see which attractions are open.

No word on when the venue plans to open its laser tag arena, laser maze or arcade, which has more than 50 games.