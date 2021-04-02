IGPM Distribution Taps Jeff Peveler for Sales, Marketing

IGPM Distribution recently announced the hiring of Jeff Peveler as their new director of sales and marketing. Peveler comes to the company after working with Jennison Entertainment Technologies and National Entertainment Network in sales and operations for the past 25 years.

“Jeff brings a wealth of experience in sales, operations and customer service and will be a welcome addition to our team as we build on our distribution and operations,” said general manager Peter Stolarczyk.

Added Peveler: “I am looking forward to becoming a part of a team that represents quality products and top line service. I have known Peter for many years as a customer and peer and look forward to working closely with him to grow the IGPM Distribution brand.” Learn more at www.igpmgroup.com.