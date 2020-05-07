Idaho’s Squealers Fun Park Opening Memorial Day Weekend

In the Eastern Idaho town of Rigby, Squealers Fun Park is set to open at the end of May, according to new owner Kent Hansen. East Idaho News said Hansen purchased the property last fall after it had been closed for a year.

Go-karts and mini-golf are the anchors of the fun park, but the business is being geared toward the new 8-acre RV park they’ve been building, which will be opened as Yellowstone Lakeside RV Park & Campground. It’ll have 105 spaces for campers to experience Squealers. Hansen also owns Snake River RV Park in Idaho Falls.

“It will be nice to have family reunions here and see families having fun together,” he added. Visit their Facebook pagefor more information.