Idaho Fun Center Ready to Reopen

Blast Off! – a family fun center in Idaho Falls that’s been closed for the last year – is back open as of March 22.

According to KIFI, masks will be required for ages three and up, temperature checks have been instituted and social distancing measures are in place. Birthday parties, a cornerstone of the business, will be limited to 30 people.

The venue has an arcade, mini-golf, rock climbing and more. It’s Phazer Tag and Bazooka Ball attractions will remain closed until a later date. Learn more at www.blastoff2fun.com.