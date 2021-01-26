Idaho Entertainment Venues Try to Recover from Covid

While Covid restrictions haven’t impacted Idaho as much as other states, entertainment centers there are still reeling from the pandemic.

“When we do the books, I look at my month this year versus my month last year, and we are typically down 30% on our business,” said Art Foulger, manager at Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center. “It’s been very difficult.”

KIFI reports Tough Guy Lanes hasn’t had it easy either. “Our busy time is now and then our slow time is in the summer, so hopefully we can get halfway back to normal,” said owner Patrick Luras. “If we get enough people in here to make it, then we’ll be fine by September.”

Learn more about the businesses at www.deletaskating.com and www.toughguylanes.com.