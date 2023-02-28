Idaho Bowling Alley, Arcade Opening in April

Tiger Zone, a new bowling-anchored fun center in Jerome, Idaho, is currently under construction and is set to open in April.

According to the Times-News, the bowling alley has been around for years but only available for league play previously. New owner Kevin Higley is turning it into more of an entertainment center complete with an arcade and concession stand.

The revamped center will cater to families but will still be open for league bowlers as well. For more information, visit www.jerometigerzone.com.