Idaho Association Meets

The Amusement & Music Owners of Idaho gathered for their annual association meeting from July 25-26 in Ririe, Idaho.

IGPM’s Jim Roe sent in a photo taken by AMI Entertainment’s Ray Atchey and reported that the event allowed operators to talk about their best-earning equipment and what’s new. Also, of course, it was a good opportunity to catch up with old friends.

“Idaho has one of the longest running associations in our industry,” Roe said. “I am proud to say I have done business with and been friends with two of these operators for 40 years – Mike Griggs of Gays Music and Kevin Mahler of Western Music.”

Alongside those attendees at the association’s annual dinner were Chris Mahler (Western Music), Doug Likkel (C & B Music) and Alex Kadar (Teton Music). To learn more about joining the association, contact Mike Griggs at 208-523-7774.