Idaho Association Meets in McCall

The Amusement & Music Owners of Idaho met for their annual association meeting last week from July 8-9 in the town of McCall. On the agenda was “new business avenues in the coin-op world,” reported Jim Roe of Moss Distributing, who attended the event.

The group had dinner on Friday night, a huge breakfast on Saturday morning and followed it up with a boat ride on beautiful Lake Payette in the afternoon.

“They and I agree that these organizations do so much good not only locally but help with state tax laws, beverage sales laws, gaming license laws and on and on, and want to make it a point to states that do not have a state organization how important this is to the entire coin-op industry and to become involved,” Roe explained.