Iconic Tokyo Arcade Closing This Weekend

Sega Building Two, a video game destination in Tokyo, Japan’s Akihabara neighborhood, will close on Aug. 30. Known for its retro and modern arcade games, TimeOut called it “a popular place for locals and tourists of any age to kill a few hours playing games or winning merch from claw machines.” No reason was announced for the closure, but speculation says it’s because of a lack of tourists due to Covid.

Originally opened in 2003, the multilevel arcade was known for its colorful game-promoting banners on the building’s front façade.