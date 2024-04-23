iCOMBAT Equips New Space Race Adventures

The new Space Race Adventures FEC in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., opened up in March and is equipped with iCOMBAT’s irSMGs and Invictus laser tag experiences.

“Offering the two types of equipment allows for different experiences and quick turnaround to get customers on the field,” iCOMBAT reported. “For the arena theme, they chose a military outpost on a remote alien planet. The layout consists of crates, space-age electric panels and camouflage netting scattered throughout the terrain.”

Space Race Adventures also features mini-golf and go-karting. Learn more at www.icombat.com and www.spaceraceadventures.com.