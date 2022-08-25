ICE’s Dodgeball Due This Fall

Dodgeball from ICE will ship from the New York-based manufacturer this fall. According to the company, the “ultimate arena” will come in deluxe and standard models and is an interactive ball toss game using the nuances of the dodgeball theme.

The eye-catching cabinet will feature an arena jumbotron so players can compare their high scores with others in competitive play mode; moving blue and red target holes that allow for point multipliers to increase ticket winnings; real dodgeballs; LED RGB lighting; and a single training competition mode.

The deluxe edition measures 141” x 123” x 132” and the standard edition measures 133” x 101” x 114”. Both weigh in at 2,400 lbs. The family game is great for group play – wide enough for four players.

A future issue of RePlay will give operators a fuller picture of the game. In the meantime, visit www.icegame.com for more information. Click here to see a video of the game in action.