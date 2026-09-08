ICEBALL X to Show at IAAPA Expo Europe

ICE’s new ICEBALL X alley roller, which began shipping in August, will make its official public debut at IAAPA Expo Europe, in the Sega Amusements booth (S2213 and S2412).

The game’s predecessors, ICEBALL and ICEBALL FX, came out in 1997 and 2014, respectively. ICE’s vice president of sales, Ryan Coppola, explained that those had the same playfield and same type of scoring structure. “Games could be linked but there was no dynamic gameplay between them,” he said.

That changes with ICEBALL X.

There are five main pockets on the playfield – one in the center and one at each of the corners, which forms an X. Players get 10 balls per game, so each player has the opportunity to get the “Complete the X” bonus twice. Players can also get bonuses for hitting three holes in a row or each of the four corners. Each of those X pockets turn a solid color once a player sinks a ball, so they can easily track their progress.

Check out the game in London and be sure to read your October copy of RePlay, where we’ll have a feature on the new machine.

To learn more, visit www.icegame.com or contact your authorized ICE distributor.