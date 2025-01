Operators who own one (or more) Down the Clown machine from ICE can now upgrade it with a $995 LED lighting kit.

All new units ordered will automatically come with the LED lighting installed throughout the cabinet, however, those lighting kits to refresh your existing Down the Clown units are available for separate order at the $995 price.

Visit www.icegame.com for more information or give the company a call at 716-759-0360 if you have any questions or need additional assistance.