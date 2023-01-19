ICE Touts Successful ATRAX Show in Turkey

Gene Brogowski and Ryan Coppola showed of ICE’s newest games in Istanbul, Turkey, at the recent ATRAX event.

ICE partnered with TRIO Games Group to exhibit Dodgeball Deluxe and Monopoly Roll N Go. The company also had a presence at the Meridyen booth, showing the new Shipwreck 3-player game, the latest edition in their carnival series. Down the Clown and Hoop it Up were also on display.

“While in Turkey, we had the opportunity to visit locations,” the company wrote. “The majority of the family entertainment centers in Istanbul are located in mall venues. Our Shipwreck unit, which was exhibited during the ATRAX show, was already on location. It’s always rewarding to see games on location, especially when it’s over 5,000 miles away from our manufacturing facility. Turkey continues to be a great market for ICE, and we’re excited for what the future holds.” Learn more at www.icegame.com.