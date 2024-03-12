ICE to Showcase Double Dribble, Quarterback Pro at Vegas Expo

Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (ICE Games) is looking forward to presenting their latest two machines – Double Dribble and Quarterback Pro – at next week’s Amusement Expo. They’ll be on the Las Vegas Convention Center floor in booth #414.

For use in single-player or competitive modes, Double Dribble is a 2-player basketball game they say is sure to keep players coming back again. If a game is tied in competitive mode after 45 seconds of gameplay, there will be a 15-second bonus round.

Quarterback Pro is a football game available as a single game or as two units with a mega marquee. Footballs dispense from the built-in conveyer belt and players will skillfully throw balls at six pop-out targets, trying to correctly time and complete passes to score touchdowns.

Once a player gets 100 yards, they are awarded a TD. At the end of each game, players receive a quarterback rating based on accuracy, yardage and touchdowns thrown with the top five scores are displayed on the game’s leaderboard.

Both games are now in production. Learn more at www.icegame.com.