Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»ICE to Showcase Double Dribble, Quarterback Pro at Vegas Expo

ICE to Showcase Double Dribble, Quarterback Pro at Vegas Expo

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (ICE Games) is looking forward to presenting their latest two machines – Double Dribble and Quarterback Pro – at next week’s Amusement Expo. They’ll be on the Las Vegas Convention Center floor in booth #414.

For use in single-player or competitive modes, Double Dribble is a 2-player basketball game they say is sure to keep players coming back again. If a game is tied in competitive mode after 45 seconds of gameplay, there will be a 15-second bonus round.

Quarterback Pro is a football game available as a single game or as two units with a mega marquee. Footballs dispense from the built-in conveyer belt and players will skillfully throw balls at six pop-out targets, trying to correctly time and complete passes to score touchdowns.

Once a player gets 100 yards, they are awarded a TD. At the end of each game, players receive a quarterback rating based on accuracy, yardage and touchdowns thrown with the top five scores are displayed on the game’s leaderboard.

Both games are now in production. Learn more at www.icegame.com.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.