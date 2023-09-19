ICE Scores a Gooooooal with World Football Pro

ICE and GB Amusements have once again teamed up, this time for their latest collaboration World Football Pro. They first partnered on the redemption game Whack N Win.

In production for a couple of months now, World Football Pro has begun operating around the world with “outstanding feedback” reported on the soccer game, where players simply score as many goals as possible to rack up points and get the high score.

“We are very appreciative of the long-term relationship with Ben Wilson and Gordon Crompton and once again their creativity has helped us bring a great physically interactive sports game to the market,” said Ryan Coppola, ICE’s international salesman. “They continue to push the boundaries on new game development, and their close relationship with ICE’s R&D team proves to be a huge factor in bringing new, high quality and innovative games to market.”

Added ICE COO and leader of the research and development team Drew Krouse: “We feel we have created the most realistic soccer game the arcade market has seen to date. In our initial testing we saw immediately the game was being enjoyed by players of all ages and like our other ICE sports games promotes that friendly competition between family and friends.”

The cabinet comes outfitted with country flags, LED lighting and authentic turf, and also provides players with a realistic penalty kick experience.

To learn more, call ICE at 716-759-0370 or email [email protected].