ICE Revamps Parts & Service on Website

ICE President Joe Coppola said their website at www.icegame.com is now sporting a new and improved parts and service area, the result of 12 months of retooling to better serve customers. To do so, Coppola says they’ve provided a fully updated parts catalog online, redesigned the parts search functionality to improve the customer experience and created an overall easier format for customers to input their data to reduce processing time.

“Along with many other aspects of our company and industry that have changed in the past two years, we recognized we need to be more efficient and more automated; utilizing the technology available today for our customers to be able to place their parts orders online 24/7,” Coppola said. “Other enhancements to the site include easier access to more commonly ordered parts, more thorough FAQs and assembly diagrams to assist our customers with troubleshooting their ICE games, and a better system of tracking orders from when they are placed to when they actually ship.”

He added, “We will continue to evolve the website and put greater focus in this area for the rest of 2021 and into 2022.” The goal, he said, is for all customers to be able to place their parts orders quickly and efficiently online –– and at their convenience –– instead of having to always engage with a parts rep during business hours.

“We still have an excellent phone support team available but encourage all customers now globally to utilize our redesigned website. There will also be ‘online-only’ offers and promotions available throughout the year for our customers,” Coppola concluded.