ICE Reports Strong Backorder, Improved Product Lead Times

Following Amusement Expo, ICE told RePlay they have a strong backorder across their extensive product range, plus much improved lead times – something that had been a concern to operators throughout the pandemic.

“Our lead times are back to between two weeks and six weeks across all product lines,” said ICE President Joe Coppola. He mainly attributed the change to the hiring of more than 115 new employees since early 2022 (ICE now has 240-plus full-time employees and an additional 25 contingent employees).

“We greatly appreciate all of our customers’ patience in recent times,” he continued. “We have spent the last year intensely focused on training the 115 newly-hired employees across 18 different product lines and seven different departments. That training and our aggressive recruiting of new people is paying off and this is reflected in our new lead times.”

The ICE parts team has also worked very hard to bring lead times down on spare parts orders. They reported approximate timing on consumable orders (balls, bulbs, hardware, etc.) to be down to 2-3 days; orders with critical assemblies are at around two weeks and orders with tech room boards are at three weeks.

Learn more about the products at www.icegame.com.