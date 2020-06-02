ICE Relaunches Website

To give a more streamlined way to learn about their games, ICE has relaunched a newly-designed website at www.icegame.com. The company says its customer experience should be made much easier with the new site.

“We set out a few months ago to make some significant improvements and updates to our website to make the customer experience a better one and allow customers to more simply navigate the site,” said Joe Coppola, president of ICE. “We looked at the data over the past few years and saw where most customers were going and how they were utilizing the information on the site. While many of the changes were subtle, all were aimed at making it better and clearer.” Clevermethod designed the website.

You can also get their parts and service department at www.icegame.com/service.