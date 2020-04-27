ICE Parts and Service Open

Though at a limited capacity, ICE just announced its parts and service departments are open. They’re responding to phone calls, emails and all daily inquiries daily, encouraging customers to order space parts online at www.icegame.com.

“We are hopeful the governor of New York will soon be lifting the shutdown and allowing parts of western New York to reopen very soon in a safe and effective manner,” said ICE President Joe Coppola. “With that said, once we can get a small team of people in our facility, we will be packing and shipping parts orders as soon as possible for our customers worldwide.”

You can reach out to the company at [email protected] and [email protected], or call 716-759-0360.