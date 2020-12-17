ICE New Pro Series Available Now for Home

For anyone looking to bring classic ICE games into their home and create their own arcade experience, the company has their new Pro Series.

“From classic collectables to the latest in arcade gameplay, the experience is yours for the making,” ICE said in their recent ICE Breaker newsletter. “Play the games you love – and get the service you deserve – right in your own home arcade.”

The arcade-quality games include their original bubble hockey game, the all-new Super Kixx Pro, Jurassic Park Pro, NBA Gametime Pro, Ice Ball Pro and more. They even have pinball machines like Stranger Things Pro and Guardians of the Galaxy Pro.