ICE Kicking Off Busy Schedule Next Week

ICE is heading all over the world in 2023 to show their latest games. Brand-new titles like Dodgeball, NHL Air FX and World Football Pro will be on display at EAG Expo Jan. 10-12 in London. From there, the company is heading down to the ATRAX show in Istanbul, Turkey from Jan. 12-14.

Not slowing down anytime soon, they’ll also be exhibiting at the Sports Licensing & Tailgate Show in Las Vegas (Jan. 18-20); Japan Amusement Expo (Feb. 10-11); IAAPI in Mumbai, India (March 1-3); and the first-ever Family Entertainment Expo March 10-12 in Milan, Italy. Of course, they’ll be back in Las Vegas at Amusement Expo from March 29-30 as well.

“We have a really a great lineup of shows to start the year,” said ICE’s Dan Coppola. “From a sales standpoint, Gene Brogowski, Greg Kania, Ryan, Joe and I are all truly excited for 2023.” See their full calendar of events at www.icegame.com/events.