ICE Introduces ICEBALL X Roller

Innovative Concepts in Entertainment will soon start producing their new ICEBALL X, a spin on the classic alley roller. With classic gameplay at its core, ICEBALL X adds a “Complete the X” challenge to unlock bonus opportunities. Players must hit all five illuminated X pockets while chasing big scores in the traditional pockets as well.

“For those who love a little competition, the new multiplayer Great Race mode lets 2-4 players battle it out simultaneously in a fast-paced race to the top score,” the company added. “Live player tracking, exciting animations and winner celebrations make it just as much fun to watch as it is to play.”

The game features a 15” x 30” dot-matrix display, dynamic LED lighting, immersive audio that intensifies with gameplay, and an adjustable score-to-beat bonus system, “giving operators a fresh new attraction while staying true to the gameplay that made ICEBALL a favorite for more than 30 years.”